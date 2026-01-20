Waterford police seek info in unsolved woman's 2018 killing

article

Waterford police are still seeking information in an unsolved woman's murder from 2018.

The backstory:

Samantha Cosway was 24 when she was found shot to death, laying in the street on LaSalle west of Telegraph on Nov. 11, 2018 in Waterford Township.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of her killer.

Police say Cosway, who also went by her middle name of Oriana, was found west of Telegraph and close to the Waterford-Pontiac border in the street, with witnesses reporting several gunshots being heard.

Detectives said they believe Cosway was killed between 8:40 p.m. and 8:46 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11, based on witness statements, physical evidence and video from surrounding businesses.

Police say Cosway was not a resident of the area and the incident did not appear to be random.

One suspect was arrested but released without charges.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.