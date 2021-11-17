Waterford Township man sentenced to life without parole after killing wife during attempted murder-suicide

article

A 74-year-old Waterford Township man will spend the rest of his life in prison without the chance of parole after murdering his wife in 2019.

Thomas Sudz was sentenced Wednesday. He was found guilty of first-degree murder earlier this year.

Beth Ann Alsup-Sudz, 56, was found dead in her home on Lockwood Drive when police conducted a welfare check on March 17, 2019. She suffered blunt force trauma, police said.

Sudz was found unconscious from an apparent overdose in what police have called an attempted murder-suicide.

