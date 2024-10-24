Early voting in Wayne County: Where and how to vote early for 2024 Elections
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Election day is nearly here and early voting starts for most communities in southeast Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Detroit opened early voting this past weekend, but most of the rest of Wayne County will start early voting this Saturday.
Michigan added early voting after the 2022 proposal was overwhelmingly approved and it's already been used during the primary, but the general election is expected to bring significantly more voters to the polls early.
Early voting in Michigan can begin no later than Oct. 26 and must be available for nine consecutive days and be over by Sunday before Election Day – Nov. 3.
Communities can elect to do more election days, up to 29 days – which is why Detroit was able to launch early voting on Saturday.
Michigan law requires that at least one early voting site be available to all voters in every city and township. Local clerks select the number and locations that work best for each community. This is based on population density, site accessibility, and voter turnout.
Early voting locations in Southeast Michigan: Where to vote in Oakland County
Where to vote early in Wayne County
Wayne County has a total of 50 early voting locations, with 14 of them in Detroit alone.
Allen Park, Allen Park City Hall, 15915 Southfield, Allen Park, 48101
Belleville, Belleville City Hall, 6 Main Street, Belleville, 48111
Dearborn, Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, 48126
Dearborn Heights, Canfield Community Center, 1801 N. Beech Daly, 48127
Detroit, Greater Grace Temple 23500 W. Seven Mile Rd. 48219
Detroit, WCCCD Northwest 8200 W. Outer Dr. 48219
Detroit, Northwest Activities Center 18100 Meyers Rd. 48235
Detroit, Palmer Park Community Center 1121 Merrill Plaisance St. 48203
Detroit, Farwell Recreation Center 2711 E. Outer Dr. 48234
Detroit, Heilmann Recreation Center 19601 Crusade 48205
Detroit, WCCCD Eastern Campus 5901 Conner 48213
Detroit, Butzel Family Center 7737 Kercheval 48214
Detroit, Department of Elections 2978 W. Grand Blvd 48202
Detroit, Clark Park 1130 Clark 48209
Detroit, City Clerk Office 2 Woodward Ave. Ste 106 48226
Detroit, Kemeny Recreation Center 2260 S. Fort St. 48217
Detroit, Adams Butzel Recreation Complex 10500 Lyndon 48238
Detroit, Christ Temple Baptist Church 10628 Plymouth Rd. 48204
Ecorse, Ethel Stevenson Senior, Center 4068 W. Jefferson, Ecorse, MI 48229
Flat Rock, Flat Rock City Hall, 25500 Gibraltar Rd., Flat Rock, 48134
Garden City, Garden City Police Dept. Multi-Purpose Room, 6000 Middlebelt Rd., Garden City, 48135
Gibraltar, Gil Talbert Gibraltar Community Center, 29340 S. Gibraltar Rd., Gibraltar, 48173
Grosse Pointe City, City of Grosse Pointe City Council Chambers, 17145 Maumee Ave., Grosse Pointe, 48230
Grosse Pointe Farms, Grosse Pointe Farms City Hall, 90 Kerby Road, Grosse Pointe Farms, 48236
Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe Park City Hall, 15115 E. Jefferson, Grosse Pointe Park, 48230
Grosse Pointe Shores, 795 Lake Shore Rd., Grosse Pointe Shores, 48236
Grosse Pointe Woods, Community Center, 20025 Mack Plaza Dr., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236
Hamtramck, Hamtramck City Hall, 3401 Evaline Street Hamtramck, 48212
Harper Woods, Harper Woods City Hall, 19617 Harper Ave., Harper Woods, 48225
Highland Park, 12050 Woodward Ave., Highland Park, 48203
Inkster, Inktser City Hall, 26215 Trowbridge St, Inkster, MI 48141
Lincoln Park, Kennedy Memorial Building, 3240 Ferris, Lincoln Park, 48146
Livonia, Livonia Housing Commission Office, 10800 Farmington Rd., Livonia 48150
Melvindale, Melvindale City Hall, 3100 Oakwood Blvd. Melvindale, 48122
Northville City (Novi), Novi Civic Center, 45175 W. Ten Mile Rd., Novi, 48275
Northville City (Waterford), Waterford Oaks Activity Center, 2800 Watkins Lake Rd., Waterford, 48328
Plymouth City, Plymouth Cultural Center, 525 Farmer St., Plymouth, 48170
River Rouge, River Rouge City Hall, 10600 W. Jefferson, River Rouge 48218
Riverview, City of Riverview Municipal Building, 14100 Civic Park Dr., Riverview, 48193
Rockwood, Rockwood City Hall Community Room, 32409 Fort Road Rockwood, 48173
Romulus, Old 34th District Court Bldg., East Wing, 11131 S. Wayne Road, Romulus 48174
Southgate, Southgate Civic Center, 14700 Reaume Parkway, Southgate 48195
Taylor, Taylor City Hall, 23555 Goddard Rd., Taylor 48180
Trenton, Trenton City Hall, 2800 3rd Street Trenton, 48183
Wayne, Wayne Police Department, 33701 Michigan Ave., Wayne City, 48184
Westland, Westland City Hall, 36300 Warren Road Westland, 48185
Woodhaven, Woodhaven Community Center, 23101 Hall Rd., Woodhaven, 48183
Wyandotte, Copeland Center, 2306 4th Street, Wyandotte, 48192
Brownstown Twp, Brownstown Event Center, 23345 King, Brownstown, 48183
Canton Twp (The Summit), The Summit, 46000 Summit Parkway Canton, MI 48188
Canton Twp (Village Arts Factor), Village Arts Factor, 50755 Cherry Hill Rd, Canton,MI 48188
Grosse Ile Twp, Grosse Ile Township, 9601 Groh Rd., Grosse Ile, 48138
Huron Twp, Huron Township Hall, 22950 Huron River Dr., New Boston, 48164
Northville Twp, Northville Township Hall, 44405 Six Mile Road, 48168
Plymouth Twp, Risen Christ Lutheran Church 46250 Ann Arbor Rd Plymouth, MI 48170
Redford Twp, Redford Township Hall, 15145 Beech Daly Road, Redford Township, 48239
Sumpter Twp, Sumpter Township Hall, 23480 Sumpter Rd., 48111
Van Buren Twp, Van Buren Township Hall, 46425 Tyler Rd., Van Buren Township, 48111
Who is allowed to vote early in Michigan?
Any registered voter in the state has the right to vote early in person at an early voting site.
Early voting sites don’t offer voter registration in person unless they are at a clerk’s office or a clerk’s satellite office.
The Michigan Secretary of State recommends you register to vote prior to visiting an early voting site.
Learn more about what you need to register to vote here.
How does early voting work?
Early voting gives voters a chance to cast a ballot in advance of Election Day in a way that is similar to voting on Nov. 5.
Voters will get a ballot, fill it out, and submit it into a tabulator at an early voting site.
It's exactly like voting on Election Day – only you're doing it early and it's at a location that could be different from your precinct.
Early voting is different from absentee voting. Absentee allows you to fill out your ballot in the comfort of your home or office and then mail it back. However, if you opt for an absentee ballot, you can take it to an early voting site and insert it directly into the tabulator, just as you would with a ballot on Election Day.