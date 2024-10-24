Early voting in Wayne County: Where and how to vote early for 2024 Elections

The Brief Early voting starts in Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 26 and ends on Sunday, Nov. 3 Wayne County is providing early voting at a central location but also at locations throughout the entire county Early voting works exactly the same as voting in person on Election Day. The only difference is you are voting early.



Election day is nearly here and early voting starts for most communities in southeast Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Detroit opened early voting this past weekend, but most of the rest of Wayne County will start early voting this Saturday.

Michigan added early voting after the 2022 proposal was overwhelmingly approved and it's already been used during the primary, but the general election is expected to bring significantly more voters to the polls early.

Early voting in Michigan can begin no later than Oct. 26 and must be available for nine consecutive days and be over by Sunday before Election Day – Nov. 3.

Communities can elect to do more election days, up to 29 days – which is why Detroit was able to launch early voting on Saturday.

Michigan law requires that at least one early voting site be available to all voters in every city and township. Local clerks select the number and locations that work best for each community. This is based on population density, site accessibility, and voter turnout.

Early voting locations in Southeast Michigan: Where to vote in Oakland County

Where to vote early in Wayne County

Wayne County has a total of 50 early voting locations, with 14 of them in Detroit alone.

Allen Park, Allen Park City Hall, 15915 Southfield, Allen Park, 48101

Belleville, Belleville City Hall, 6 Main Street, Belleville, 48111

Dearborn, Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, 48126

Dearborn Heights, Canfield Community Center, 1801 N. Beech Daly, 48127

Detroit, Greater Grace Temple 23500 W. Seven Mile Rd. 48219

Detroit, WCCCD Northwest 8200 W. Outer Dr. 48219

Detroit, Northwest Activities Center 18100 Meyers Rd. 48235

Detroit, Palmer Park Community Center 1121 Merrill Plaisance St. 48203

Detroit, Farwell Recreation Center 2711 E. Outer Dr. 48234

Detroit, Heilmann Recreation Center 19601 Crusade 48205

Detroit, WCCCD Eastern Campus 5901 Conner 48213

Detroit, Butzel Family Center 7737 Kercheval 48214

Detroit, Department of Elections 2978 W. Grand Blvd 48202

Detroit, Clark Park 1130 Clark 48209

Detroit, City Clerk Office 2 Woodward Ave. Ste 106 48226

Detroit, Kemeny Recreation Center 2260 S. Fort St. 48217

Detroit, Adams Butzel Recreation Complex 10500 Lyndon 48238

Detroit, Christ Temple Baptist Church 10628 Plymouth Rd. 48204

Ecorse, Ethel Stevenson Senior, Center 4068 W. Jefferson, Ecorse, MI 48229

Flat Rock, Flat Rock City Hall, 25500 Gibraltar Rd., Flat Rock, 48134

Garden City, Garden City Police Dept. Multi-Purpose Room, 6000 Middlebelt Rd., Garden City, 48135

Gibraltar, Gil Talbert Gibraltar Community Center, 29340 S. Gibraltar Rd., Gibraltar, 48173

Grosse Pointe City, City of Grosse Pointe City Council Chambers, 17145 Maumee Ave., Grosse Pointe, 48230

Grosse Pointe Farms, Grosse Pointe Farms City Hall, 90 Kerby Road, Grosse Pointe Farms, 48236

Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe Park City Hall, 15115 E. Jefferson, Grosse Pointe Park, 48230

Grosse Pointe Shores, 795 Lake Shore Rd., Grosse Pointe Shores, 48236

Grosse Pointe Woods, Community Center, 20025 Mack Plaza Dr., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236

Hamtramck, Hamtramck City Hall, 3401 Evaline Street Hamtramck, 48212

Harper Woods, Harper Woods City Hall, 19617 Harper Ave., Harper Woods, 48225

Highland Park, 12050 Woodward Ave., Highland Park, 48203

Inkster, Inktser City Hall, 26215 Trowbridge St, Inkster, MI 48141

Lincoln Park, Kennedy Memorial Building, 3240 Ferris, Lincoln Park, 48146

Livonia, Livonia Housing Commission Office, 10800 Farmington Rd., Livonia 48150

Melvindale, Melvindale City Hall, 3100 Oakwood Blvd. Melvindale, 48122

Northville City (Novi), Novi Civic Center, 45175 W. Ten Mile Rd., Novi, 48275

Northville City (Waterford), Waterford Oaks Activity Center, 2800 Watkins Lake Rd., Waterford, 48328

Plymouth City, Plymouth Cultural Center, 525 Farmer St., Plymouth, 48170

River Rouge, River Rouge City Hall, 10600 W. Jefferson, River Rouge 48218

Riverview, City of Riverview Municipal Building, 14100 Civic Park Dr., Riverview, 48193

Rockwood, Rockwood City Hall Community Room, 32409 Fort Road Rockwood, 48173

Romulus, Old 34th District Court Bldg., East Wing, 11131 S. Wayne Road, Romulus 48174

Southgate, Southgate Civic Center, 14700 Reaume Parkway, Southgate 48195

Taylor, Taylor City Hall, 23555 Goddard Rd., Taylor 48180

Trenton, Trenton City Hall, 2800 3rd Street Trenton, 48183

Wayne, Wayne Police Department, 33701 Michigan Ave., Wayne City, 48184

Westland, Westland City Hall, 36300 Warren Road Westland, 48185

Woodhaven, Woodhaven Community Center, 23101 Hall Rd., Woodhaven, 48183

Wyandotte, Copeland Center, 2306 4th Street, Wyandotte, 48192

Brownstown Twp, Brownstown Event Center, 23345 King, Brownstown, 48183

Canton Twp (The Summit), The Summit, 46000 Summit Parkway Canton, MI 48188

Canton Twp (Village Arts Factor), Village Arts Factor, 50755 Cherry Hill Rd, Canton,MI 48188

Grosse Ile Twp, Grosse Ile Township, 9601 Groh Rd., Grosse Ile, 48138

Huron Twp, Huron Township Hall, 22950 Huron River Dr., New Boston, 48164

Northville Twp, Northville Township Hall, 44405 Six Mile Road, 48168

Plymouth Twp, Risen Christ Lutheran Church 46250 Ann Arbor Rd Plymouth, MI 48170

Redford Twp, Redford Township Hall, 15145 Beech Daly Road, Redford Township, 48239

Sumpter Twp, Sumpter Township Hall, 23480 Sumpter Rd., 48111

Van Buren Twp, Van Buren Township Hall, 46425 Tyler Rd., Van Buren Township, 48111

Who is allowed to vote early in Michigan?

Any registered voter in the state has the right to vote early in person at an early voting site.

Early voting sites don’t offer voter registration in person unless they are at a clerk’s office or a clerk’s satellite office.

The Michigan Secretary of State recommends you register to vote prior to visiting an early voting site.

Learn more about what you need to register to vote here.

How does early voting work?

Early voting gives voters a chance to cast a ballot in advance of Election Day in a way that is similar to voting on Nov. 5.

Voters will get a ballot, fill it out, and submit it into a tabulator at an early voting site.

It's exactly like voting on Election Day – only you're doing it early and it's at a location that could be different from your precinct.

Early voting is different from absentee voting. Absentee allows you to fill out your ballot in the comfort of your home or office and then mail it back. However, if you opt for an absentee ballot, you can take it to an early voting site and insert it directly into the tabulator, just as you would with a ballot on Election Day.