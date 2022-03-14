Wayne County investing nearly $90 million for road and bridge projects

article

Wayne County is investing nearly $90 million into 25 road and 10 bridge projects this year.

This construction season continues its 10-Year Asset Management Plan for infrastructure, the county said.

The plan initially was implemented in 2019 and focuses on preventative maintenance. Many of the roadwork projects involve resurfacing.

"While we continue to improve our roads and bridges, additional state and federal dollars are needed to assist our plan, which is a roadmap designed to continue helping us achieve the goal of being proactive and not reactive when it comes to Wayne County infrastructure," County Executive Warren Evans said.