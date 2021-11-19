Wayne County Lightfest makes the holidays glow for 2021 on Hines Drive

That chill in the air tells us that the holidays are near - and it's looking very festive on Hines Drive where the Wayne County Lightfest officially opened on Thursday.

This year some different displays have been added and some things brought back - for example the mailbox to Santa Claus. It is halfway down Hines Drive and in past years kids could jump out and put their letter in the mailbox, but it was closed in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year, it's back.

New light displays have been added bringing the total number to 50 and about a million lights now many of them using bright LEDs which are more efficient for the environment providing a fine holiday glow.

The display, which runs down Hines from Merriman to about Outer Drive, runs from Nov. 19 to Dec. 31, closed on Christmas day. It is $5 a car.

