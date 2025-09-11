Wayne County man charged with kidnap attempt of boy from Canada

The Brief Shahzad Hameedi has been charged for a kidnap plot of a young boy from Canada. Hameedi is from Wayne County and had been dating a woman from Windsor, Ont. He is accused of a home invasion where he physically assaulted both the woman and her child.



A Wayne County man has been charged with attempting to kidnap a young boy from Canada after assaulting him and his mother.

The backstory:

On Thursday a criminal complaint was unsealed charging Shahzad Hameedi, a.k.a. Sheraz Hameed. The 46-year-old is a is a naturalized United States citizen from Pakistan, said investigators.

Investigators say Hameedi began dating a single mother in Windsor, Canada under the alternate name Sheraz Hameed. US Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon's Eastern District of Michigan office said after she restricted his access to her child, Hameedi plotted to kidnap the child in June 2025.

During the investigation, agents recovered a laminated ransom note, and evidence showed that Hameedi had researched tranquilizers and assembled items such as a stun gun, a toddler life vest, zip ties, duct tape, rubber gloves, and strong cold medication with a funnel.

Evidence also showed that Hameedi then surreptitiously crossed the border to Canada and entered the child’s home at night, where he tried to strangle the mother before being chased away, investigators say.

Two days later, Hameedi returned to the home and assaulted the child.

"The defendant’s alleged plan to kidnap a young child by sneaking across the border and entering Canada, breaking into a mother’s home at night, strangling her and then assaulting her innocent, young child two days later is diabolical," said Gorgon. "No parent or child should ever be subjected to this wickedness. We will bring the full force of the law against violent predators."

Court documents said Hameedi often spoke about his interest in the boy, wanting to rename him "Sherzad." The boy had previously shown injuries after spending time alone with him including bruises and scratches.

"HSI is committed to working with our Canadian partners to hold criminals accountable and safeguard innocent children on both sides of the Northern border," said ICE HSI Detroit acting Special Agent in Charge Matthew Stentz. "I’m proud of the HSI agents, the Windsor Police Service and the prosecutors who worked tirelessly to bring charges in this case."

This case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Windsor Police Service. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ann Nee, Matthew Roth, and Eaton Brown.