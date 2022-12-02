Wayne County prosecutor releases list of police accused of dishonesty

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy released the 2022 Giglio list, which she says names police officers who have been dishonest.

According to Worthy's office, police agencies in the county were asked for a list of current and former officers who have allegedly been involved in theft, dishonesty, fraud, making false statements, bias, and bribery.

The list of 74 officers can be seen below.

Along with the list, Worthy's office released a statement about it:

"The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office contacted all local Police Chiefs, representatives from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and Federal agencies. We asked for a list of their current and former officers that have Giglio concerns as detailed in Giglio v United States, 405 U.S. 150 (1972) that involve theft, dishonesty, fraud, false statement, bias, and bribery. These are Giglio concerns that can be considered by fact finders in a trial when credibility is being assessed. In addition, our assistant prosecutors are charged with letting defense attorneys know when an officer on their witness list for a case has Giglio issues or concerns. Brady v. Maryland, 373 U.S. 83 (1963). Our obligation under the law is to disclose established facts relevant to witness credibility in charged cases.

"All Wayne County law enforcement agencies are aware that they have a continuing obligation to provide WCPO with all relevant facts as they become aware of them. After receiving the information from police agencies and other sources, WCPO makes a decision regarding disclosure. It should be noted that the Inkster and Ecorse Police Departments failed to comply with our requests.

"In some cases, the conduct or facts may not be properly disclosable. Some information may not be publicly disclosed because the matter is under investigation, or legally protected by privacy laws or privileges. These disclosures are made during the discovery process in criminal cases.

"We think it is important to send this out to our prosecutors and defense attorneys. There are currently 74 officers on the list. In advance of this release WCPO has notified all police agencies who have a current or former officer on the list. We are continuing to take the additional step of releasing the list to the public because in an era of criminal justice reform, it just makes sense. We plan to continue to review, update and release this list, said Prosecutor Kym Worthy."

