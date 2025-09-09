Wayne County Prosecutor's Office denies warrant request in porta-potty assault case

article

The Brief The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office denied a warrant request in a sexual assault case. Police had investigated an alleged rape at a Detroit park in September after a woman said she was assaulted at Van Antwerp Park. The prosecutor's office said there was not enough evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.



The warrant in the case, which started after a woman alleged she had been raped in a porta-john at a Detroit park at gunpoint, was rejected due to insufficient evidence, the prosecutor's office said.

The backstory:

Officials say on Sept. 2, a 34-year-old Detroit woman went to police and reported that she was sexually assaulted the day prior. She told police that between 9 and 10 p.m., she was forced at gunpoint from her car by an unknown man who took her into a porta-potty in the park and sexually assaulted her.

Police learned about the assault on social media after the victim started posting about the incident.

The suspect fled the scene on foot while the victim went to the hospital and received a rape kit. She did not call police, who instead started an investigation after noting her posts online.

After starting the investigation, they located a single casing of a firearm in the area where the woman was assaulted and a technician processed the scene. A suspect was originally taken into custody.

The latest:

On Tuesday, the prosecutor's office announced they would not pursue charges in the case.

The Special Victim's Unit said it had reviewed the evidence from police and decided against bringing charges due to "insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."

The Source: Previous reporting and a press release from Wayne County prosecutors was cited for this story.

