Wayne County switching to Moderna vaccine, impacting 1,400 health care workers

Wayne County is switching vaccine types and will administer 5,500 doses of the Moderna treatment after its supply of available doses ran dry.

The transition impacts recipients in the Phase 1A and 1B categories who are eligible for the vaccine but have not gotten their first dose.

A Wayne County Public Health Department press release said the state informed them of the unexpected move Friday.

"We know people are frustrated with the vaccine supply shortages from the state," said Wayne County Chief Health Strategist Dr. Mouhanad Hammami. "Our team is prepared to vaccinate more residents and better protect our communities as soon as we get more vaccine."

Last week, Michigan was approved for an additional 60,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which would come from storage 'banks' at CVS and Walgreen pharmacies - both long-term care providers.

In this photo illustration a medical syringe and a vial depicting fake coronavirus vaccine seen in front of the Moderna US biotechnology company logo. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The extra doses come after the state was told it would be receiving only about 60,000 doses - well below what they were expecting would arrive at the state. A shortage of vaccines has created a bottleneck of inoculation for the states, which have struggled to meet expectations set in December for administering the vaccine.

The shortage has delayed timelines for giving the vaccine to essential workers, health care providers, and the elderly over the age of 75.

As announced last week, the rescheduling affects about 1,400 people, who are mostly health care workers, first responders, and essential workers in the Phase 1A group.

RELATED: Michigan getting extra 60,000 doses next week as state lays out preliminary timeline for getting vaccinated

Of the individuals that had already gotten their first dose and had scheduled a second, they will not be affected.

However, individuals who had set up appointments for their first injection today and tomorrow will have to get a new appointment. The Wayne County Public Health Department will notify individuals of their rescheduled appointment.

Rescheduled vaccinations will take place at Wayne County’s new vaccine site located at Schoolcraft College’s Vista Tech Center located at 18600 Haggerty Rd., Livonia. This will be an indoor, walk-in site

Mayor Mike Duggan plans on updating Detroit and the city's capacity for vaccinating its residents during a press conference Tuesday. He'll talk at 11:30 a.m.