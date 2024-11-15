Wayne County public transit legislation clears House committee

The Brief Lawmakers passed a bill to end opt outs in Wayne County that would help expand access to public transit There are 17 communities in Wayne County that don't buy into its transit tax Ending the opt-out function is only the first step to broadening the transportation network in the area



Lawmakers made progress toward expanding public transit in Wayne County this week when a bill that would end the opt-out function for communities passed committee.

Following testimony from the Wayne County deputy executive, public transit advocates, and Dearborn Rep. Alabas Farhat, the legislation cleared the Local Government and Municipal Finance Committee on Thursday afternoon.

Cities and townships in Wayne County have been allowed to opt out of the transit network for years, which has been one of the biggest barriers to broadening access to buses and other other transportation options.

Currently, 17 communities in Wayne County are not part of the county's public transit system. People that live in municipalities like Livonia, Canton Township, and Northville have no way of getting onto SMART buses without leaving the city.

"Even in the Motor City where we love our cars, driving shouldn't determine your destiny in life," said Transportation Riders United President Megan Owens.

Owens testified alongside Assad Turfe, who has worked with Farhat in the crafting of the bill.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans previously said this year he was making public transit a priority.

Farhat's bill, HB 6088, would only pertain to Wayne County. It would remove the option for communities to opt-out of that transit tax. If approved by the legislature, residents would eventually be asked to vote on a ballot proposal that would make transit available throughout the county.

Farhat said the majority of residents in Wayne County wanted it and framed the move as "going straight to the voters."

"We're empowering a direct democracy here," he said. "

Oakland County recently ended its opt-out rule, which helped make cities like Bloomfield Township and Novi more accessible to people that live and work there. Macomb County also does not have an opt-out option.

If Wayne County secured broader transit, it would open the entire region up to more transportation infrastructure that would be a major draw for businesses and future homeowners, advocates say.

The bill is expected before the full Michigan House on Dec. 3.