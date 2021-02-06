Wayne County residents wait for hours to receive second COVID vaccine dose

Traffic was backed up for hours as residents were lined up on Saturday morning at the Wayne County health department office to receive their second dose of the COVID vaccine shot.

One resident says he got to the office around 9:30 am and, and around 2:30 pm, he was still waiting to get his shot.

"At this point, I just want to go home, " says Patricia Adams.

The health department says they do not have a particular reason why the lines were so long but did say they are usually busier on Saturdays.

"We had a full complement of staff here for both vaccinating and for volunteering, its probably every bit of, between 20-25 individuals, " says Carol Austerberry, a health officer with the Wayne county health department.

Nurses say they have administered about 600 doses Saturday, with most of the recipients being healthcare workers.