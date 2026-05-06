Wayne County Sheriff under controversy after lewd posts allegedly appeared on his Facebook

The Brief A Wayne County sheriff is under fire after two lewd posts appeared on his social media page. The first picture shows a video of a naked woman in a hotel dancing. The next picture is that of a male private part that again appeared on the sheriff’s personal Facebook page.



Wayne County Sheriff Rafael Washington is the subject of a social media controversy. Two lewd, sexually explicit posts, appeared on his personal Facebook page.

The sheriff says he did not post them, but it raises questions about past sexual harassment allegations.

FOX 2’s Charlie Langton spoke with the sheriff.

Big picture view:

The first picture shows a video of a naked woman in a hotel dancing. It first came out in a media story in February 2025. The picture came out the same day a former employee, Regina Parks, sued the sheriff in federal court for sexual harassment.

The next picture is that of a male private part that again appeared on the sheriff’s personal Facebook page early last Thursday morning.

"I felt the need to clear the air somewhat, because some people might say, ‘hey sheriff, what’s going on,'" said Washington.

What's next:

The sheriff says he’s looking into who possibly could have hacked his personal Facebook page.

The sheriff has no clue as to how those two posts got on his personal Facebook page. As far as Parks’ lawsuit, the sheriff has asked the judge to throw the case out. Still waiting for the judge to make a ruling.