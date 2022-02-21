Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy involved in crash responding to call in Inkster

article

A Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy was injured in a crash in Inkster Monday responding to an incident.

The deputy crashed at Middle Belt and Van Born, and suffered only minor injuries. He was responding to assist Inkster police for a report of someone being held at gunpoint.

The accident is under investigation, there is no word yet on what caused the crash or info on other drivers involved.

