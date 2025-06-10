Wayne County woman faces weapons charge after gun was used in Redford school bus shooting

The Brief The owner of the gun that was allegedly taken to a Metro Detroit high school is now facing charges. In May, a Redford Township high school student was shot in the hand while on the bus. The gun owner is scheduled to return to court on June 17.



A Redford Township high school student was shot in the hand as classes were wrapping up for the day.

Meanwhile, the gun owner is facing charges of her own.

Maiya Chanae Primm was arraigned Tuesday on one count of failing to secure a firearm causing injury. She pleaded not guilty.

The backstory:

In early May, Redford police reported that a 15-year-old student at Thurston High School was handling a firearm on a school bus when it went off and struck another student in the hand.

Classmates like senior Kendall Black and alumni Udoka Osuoha expressed their concerns to FOX 2.

"It’s terrible," Black said. "In this day and age that we live in right now, it shouldn’t even been a thought."

"I’m completely shocked because, you know, my sister goes here," Osuoha said. "And that's not something that I want to hear, nor my parents want to hear."

What they're saying:

The school district notified parents and guardians about the incident in a letter and canceled classes the next day.

The letter stated, in part:

"We want to reassure our community that there is no ongoing threat to students, staff, or the campus. However, out of an abundance of caution and to allow our school community time to process and heal, Thurston High School will be closed on Thursday, May 8, 2025."

The student was later charged with carrying a concealed weapon, among other charges.

What's next:

On Tuesday, Primm, the owner of the firearm who is related to the student, was charged. She is scheduled to return to court on June 17.