Wayne man with outstanding warrant arrested after fleeing police twice

Michigan State Police arrested a man after he fled officers twice over two days in Detroit.

Deputies first attempted a traffic stop on Wednesday when they pulled a vehicle over in the area of Connor and Mack. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed as officers approached it.

Police did obtain a license plate from the vehicle and visually identified the driver.

With that information, they developed an identity of the suspect, then visited a housing complex in Wayne to continue their investigation the next day.

While there, they found the suspect in the same vehicle.

As they approached, the suspect fled again and police lost sight of his vehicle.

The troopers went back to the complex and waited to see if the suspect would return. A short time later he did.

He was taken into custody after that.

The suspect has an outstanding felony warrant and a prosecutor will review the case along with two fleeing incidents. He's currently lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.