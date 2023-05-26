Wayne police introduce new therapy dog, Hank, after previous dog's death

article

The Wayne Police Department introduced its new therapy dog this week after its previous therapy dog died last fall.

Hank is an almost 3-month-old puppy who will start training next month for his new role. This training will take about 8-10 months.

In the meantime, Hank will visit the department and work on socialization skills. He will provide comfort to police officers, staff, and crime victims.

(Photo: Wayne Police)

The department's first therapy dog, Zeke, died in October after a short battle with cancer. He had been comforting people since 2019.