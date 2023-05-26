Wayne police introduce new therapy dog, Hank, after previous dog's death
WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Wayne Police Department introduced its new therapy dog this week after its previous therapy dog died last fall.
Hank is an almost 3-month-old puppy who will start training next month for his new role. This training will take about 8-10 months.
In the meantime, Hank will visit the department and work on socialization skills. He will provide comfort to police officers, staff, and crime victims.
(Photo: Wayne Police)
The department's first therapy dog, Zeke, died in October after a short battle with cancer. He had been comforting people since 2019.