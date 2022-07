article

Wayne police are looking for suspects after an assault Thursday afternoon.

Police said two victims were assaulted on Annapolis near Howe just after 1 p.m.

The suspects, who were described as Black teenaged males wearing white shirts, were inside a Buick Lacrosse with chrome trim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Perez at 734-721-1414, ext. 2 or sperez@cityofwayne.com.