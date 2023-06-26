Wayne State K-9 receiving bulletproof vest with embroidered message in memory of Collin Rose

article

Late Wayne State University Police Officer Collin Rose's memory will be kept alive on a protective vest a K-9 is receiving.

K-9 Liz's bullet- and stab-proof vest from Vested Interest in K9s Inc. will be embroidered with "In memory of Sergeant Collin Rose EOW 11/23/2016."

Rose, who was a K-9 handler, was shot and killed while on patrol in November 2016.

Collin Rose

Liz's vest is expected to arrive in 8-10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 5,127 vests to K9s to police dogs around the country since the program started. The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

The nonprofit uses donations to purchase the vests. You can donate here.