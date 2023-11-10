Wayne State provost suspended due to whistleblower complaint investigation

Wayne State University announced that Provost Mark Kornbluh has been suspended with pay for an investigation.

WSU's president sent the email to students on Friday saying she got a whistleblower complaint which "merits further investigation."

The details of the complaint about Kornbluh, who is also the senior vp for academic affairs, are not being made public right now.

In the meantime, Laurie Lauzon Clabo, the dean of the College of Nursing, will fulfill Kornbluh's duties.

WSU Provost Mark Kornbluh







