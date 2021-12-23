Wayne State University moving classes online until Jan. 31 due to COVID-19 omicron variant

article

The first three weeks of the winter semester will be online for Wayne State University students due to the omicron COVID-19 variant.

This announcement comes a week after the college announced that Covid booster shots are required for people to be on campus.

Classes begin Jan. 10 and will be virtual until Jan. 31.

In a letter from President Roy Wilson, this is due to the number of omicron variant cases in the Detroit area and anticipated case increases.

"At this time, we know that the omicron variant is present in Michigan, that it is highly contagious, and that the number of cases in the Detroit area has already reached an alarming level. We also know from the best predictive models that we will see a time-limited but rapid increase in the number of cases in our region over the coming few weeks," he wrote.

Students will attend virtual classes at the same time they were scheduled to meet in person and are expected to turn their cameras on, when bandwidth allows, to participate.

During this time, the Student Center will be open for WSU faculty, students and staff with access at the north entrance only through presentation of a OneCard and a Campus Daily Screener. The Midtown Market and the food court will also be open, and libraries will be open with safety guidelines in place.

The campus bookstore will be open, so students can get class materials.

Other changes:

Athletic events can be held, but spectators aren't allowed.

Only campus residents can be in campus housing beginning Dec. 26., 2021.

All on-campus events and activities are canceled or will be virtual