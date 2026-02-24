Wayne State University unanimously appoints its 14th president

article

The Brief WSU's Board of Governors unanimously appointed Richard A. Bierschbach, J.D. as their next president. As interim president, the board members say Bierschbach oversaw institutional stability and growth during a challenging period in higher education. He is a Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, living in the Detroit area with his wife and two children.



Wayne State University has appointed its 14th president, effective immediately after following a special meeting on campus.

Big picture view:

WSU's Board of Governors unanimously appointed Richard A. Bierschbach, J.D., as the university’s new president. He will serve through June 30, 2030, and has been serving as interim president since Sept. 17, 2025.

"During his tenure as our interim president, it has become apparent how much he lives, understands and advocates for our shared mission," said Board of Governors Chair Bryan C. Barnhill II. "We are confident in his ability to grow and advance our university and look forward to working with him to support future successes."

As interim president, the board members say Bierschbach oversaw institutional stability and growth during a challenging period in higher education. Those included launching the Institute for AI and Data Science, funding multiple College to Career Awards, advancing the Grand Challenges research initiative, preparing for accreditation review, and achieving healthy enrollment.

Dig deeper:

Prior to becoming the university's interim president, Bierschbach served eight years as dean of Wayne State Law School. There, he launched several innovative academic programs, including interdisciplinary and online law offerings, and helped secure state approval for a new law school building.

"I am honored to serve as the 14th president of Wayne State University and grateful to the Board of Governors for their trust and confidence," said Bierschbach. "Wayne State’s mission is rooted in accessible excellence that opens doors and creates opportunity. Every day, our community advances that mission through work that changes lives; strengthens our city, region, and state; and makes an impact around the world. We are public, urban education as it should be.

Bierschbach has credentials in criminal law, administrative law, and corporate governance, with publications in leading law journals.

He also previously clerked for Justice Sandra Day O’Connor and Judge A. Raymond Randolph, served in senior legal roles at the U.S. Department of Justice, and practiced appellate law.

He is a Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, living in the Detroit area with his wife and two children.

