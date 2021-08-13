Wayne thrift store provides job experience, learning opportunities for adults with disabilities

At the STEP Thrift Store in Wayne, adults with physical and mental disabilities are getting work experience.

"I love how we have customers to shop and donate so we can put on a sale and just make our world and our stores a better place," Lakin Montague.

Montague started as an intern eight years ago. Now she is a retail sales clerk.

STEP stands for Services to Enhance Potential. At the store, adults with disabilities are learning valuable skills.

"We also do job training for adults with developmental and mental disabilities in the Wayne County area," said Leah Paige Cooley, the regional sales manager for STEP Thrift Stores. "This gives them the opportunity to learn new skills, such as running a cash register, learning how to count money, being responsible for those things – learning pricing, hanging, tagging, all of those things which are transferrable skills out into the community."

STEP also has another thrift store in Dearborn Heights.