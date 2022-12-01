Expand / Collapse search

WB I-94 closed at 10 Mile in Macomb County for crash

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Traffic
FOX 2 Detroit
article

ST. CLAIR SHORES. Mich. (FOX 2) - All lanes of westbound I-94 are closed at 10 Mile in Macomb County after a one-vehicle accident.

VIEW: Live traffic map

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the road was first closed at 5:15 p.m. St. Clair Shores police are handling the investigation and said 

SkyFOX was over the scene and saw what appeared to be a crumpled pickup truck. 

I-94 westbound closed at 10 Mile after serious crash

Traffic Alert: First responders are at the scene of a large accident with at least one vehicle in Macomb County.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available. 