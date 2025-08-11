'We have to do better': Argument at Detroit pool party ends with 2 stabbed to death, 2 injured

The Brief Four people were stabbed at a pool party on Detroit's east side over the weekend. Police said the stabbing was the result of an argument over a woman. A person of interest has been identified by investigators, but no arrests have been made.



An argument over a woman led to a quadruple stabbing Saturday at a pool party on Detroit's east side, police said.

Detroit police were called to the 18500 block of Fleming near Seven Mile and Dequindre around 10 p.m.

The backstory:

When police arrived, they found four people suffering stab wounds. Two of those victims, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two victims, who are both in their 30s, were taken to a hospital. At last check, one was listed in critical condition, while the other person was stable.

No arrests have been made, but police say the stabbing was a result of an argument over a woman. It's just the latest violent incident in a string of violence that police say they have been responding to recently.

"These last couple days we've had just this rash of violence", Deputy Chief Arnold Williams said. "We’ve had four people who were stabbed because someone said something or someone may have touched somebody, and that is not how we deal with any type of conflict. We have to do better."

What's next:

Police are continuing to investigate the deadly stabbing.

Authorities said they have identified a person of interest, but they have not shared that person's identity or description publicly.