'We owe action': President Biden addresses fatal Michigan State University shooting

President Joe Biden addressed Monday's fatal Michigan State University shooting in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are praying for the victims killed and those who were hurt, the president wrote. Three MSU students – Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson, and Alexandria Verner – were killed by 43-year-old Anthony McRae on the school's campus, while five others were injured and remain in critical condition.

"We owe action to those grieving today in Michigan and across America," the president said.

The tweet comes hours after the president posted a video mourning the 17 people killed at Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Tuesday is the five-year anniversary of that school shooting.

