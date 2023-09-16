'We want to be paid what we're worth': UAW members picket outside Ford Wayne Assembly

Along Michigan Avenue in Wayne, Ford auto workers were on the picket line.

They walked off the job Friday at midnight as the deadline for a new deal expired, sparking a UAW strike involving Ford, GM and Stellantis.

"Local 900, we’re ready, we took the first blow," said Timothy Jackson. "We want to work, we don’t want to be out here striking. We want to work but we want to be paid what we’re worth."

They’re fighting for higher wages, the elimination of the two-tier system and job security.

"To see the support we’re getting from the community riding by (feels good)," said Melissa Wallace. "I am a proud member of Local 600, Dearborn Truck Plant. I came out here to support my brothers and sisters over here at Local 900 and it means everything.

"My daughter works here, and this is history in the making."

"I know it takes all of us together to make a difference," said Denise Jennings, Local 898. "And it is one voice so that we can get the results that we need."

Right now this is the only Ford plant on strike.

UAW President Shawn Fain is calling this a stand-up strike strategically choosing one plant from each of the Big Three … but he says there could be more depending on the success of the negotiations.



