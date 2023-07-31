Weapons ban at State Capitol include lawmakers who legally carry their own firearms

The State Capitol Commission according to the state attorney general has the power to ban weapons in the Capitol building.

"No weapons are permitted within the capitol building," said John Bollman, commission member.

And in this case, 'no means no' including any number of concealed weapons that lawmakers have been privately carrying into the building for years.

A source from the commission anticipates some pushback from some of those lawmakers who are seeing this new policy in writing for the first time.

"Weapons include firearms, explosives, and other items identified by Capitol security that poses a potential security threat," Bollman said.

The weapons ban does not apply to law enforcement officers, the FBI, and private security personnel, and contract workers using tools that could be weapons.

"If a contract worker comes through with an exacto knife working on carpet on the third floor, they need to be allowed to do that," he said. "But a member of the public does not need an exacto knife."

Related article

Beginning next week pass through weapons detection systems - Volusia Metal Detectors - will be installed to nab any would-be weapon carriers trying to get into the building.

The start-up will be the day after Labor Day, when lawmakers and thousands of school kids come to the building. And the commission's intent in doing this, is safety for everyone.



