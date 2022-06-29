Wedding party celebrates along side of west Michigan freeway after limo catches fire on way to reception

A couple was headed to their west Michigan wedding reception over the weekend when suddenly their limo caught fire on the freeway.

Izzy and Brendan Kiel had just said "I do" in Grand Rapids and were on their way to Holland. Suddenly, the engine in their Hummer Limo started overheating.

The driver pulled to the side of I-696 in Hudsonville, and the limo caught fire.

Andi B Photography (@andibphoto) Michigan Wedding Photographer

Everyone made it out safely, and the wedding party hung out on the side of the road celebrating until they could get to the reception. Even the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was there to help them have a good time.

Andi B Photography captured the experience: