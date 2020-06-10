Wednesday News Hit: Separate police incidences underscore racial tension, more business reopens in Michigan

Separate instances involving police in Metro Detroit are heightening tensions between law enforcement and the public. One occurred in Warren on Tuesday and another in Sterling Heights more than a year ago. Both underscore the cultural reckoning the country is facing amid mass protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. In the latter case that happened in April 2019, the family alleges the actions of a police officer who arrested a man who refused to give his identification went too far.

Before the arrest, however, a Sterling Heights police officer said he observed an individual standing under an unlit awning within a shopping plaza located in the Van Dyke area after hours. The routine patrol had started due to a series of break-ins in the area over the last several months. When the officer investigated the unknown individual, asking for his identification, the person refused multiple times.

Additional officers were eventually called after the officer attempted to arrest the individual under suspicion of loitering. After being released on bond, upon further investigation, it was determined the person was an employee of another business located at the other end of the plaza and all charges were dropped.

However, the family of the individual arrested believes the detainment was racially motivated and filed a federal lawsuit against the department and the officer.

"The department and city immediately launched a thorough investigation of this incident when it happened more than a year ago. Foremost, we are thankful there were no physical injuries associated with this incident," said Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski in a statement.

Dwojakowski said the department conducted a detailed review, believe the incident to be isolated and "took several action steps" in addressing the situation. That includes apologizing to the individual, providing disciplinary action for the officer, and additional de-escalation training.

In another controversial arrest caught on Tuesday, witnesses say a Warren Police officer arrested an Amazon delivery driver who had parked the wrong direction on the road.

After dropping off packages at some of the houses, doing so politely many neighbors attested to, the scene quickly turned tense when an officer detained the driver and put him on the ground.

"From when my sister walked in the house and walked back out, the cop had him on the ground and had him cuffed and was calling for backup," said Jim Michaels who lived near the scene.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts posted on Facebook shortly after seeing the video that the officer should be fired for the actions. He took the post down shortly after talking to the city's police chief who said an investigation was needed first.

While Commissioner Bill Dwyer would only say the case was under investigation, witnesses had a lot more to say.

“It was ridiculous for one little kid that was the size of me," said neighbor Geri Cheatham.

“We, several of the neighbors, spoke with the officer saying the kid hasn't done anything and the cop was like well, 'He was parked the wrong way,'” Michaels said.

Amazon has also been notified of the case, releasing a statement early Wednesday morning stating: “We see what others see in this video, and it’s unacceptable. We expect a swift investigation and full accountability for those involved. Amazon will deploy all necessary resources to investigate the matter with our Delivery Service Provider, as well as to represent and support the driver."

Mayor Fouts also created a new Facebook post saying he had received several calls about the incident and "was upset that one individual could possibly besmirch the fine reputation of Warren police officers."

Salons, movie theaters, and gyms reopen in northern Michigan

You can finally get a hair cut in Michigan - if you live in northern Michigan that is. Wednesday, June 10 marked Michigan's first foray into its "containing" phase of its safe start plan. After nearly three months of closures, antsy customers badly in need of some cosmetic care or a place to exercise will have the restrictions on their options lifted.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said last week those businesses would be next on the list to reopen when she outlined the next steps Michigan businesses would be taking in the continued battle against COVID-19. Despite the cabin fever that's set in for many, encouraging data from the state indicate its residents are winning its battle - for now.

Salons and barbershops have been particularly assertive in pushing for reopening, drafting safety protocols weeks ago in preparation for their reopening date. They'll be putting those measures to the test on Wednesday in the upper peninsula and the Greater Traverse City region.

The rest of the state won't have to wait much longer either, as Whitmer also said salons and barbershops could reopen throughout the rest of the state on June 15.

However, larger indoor facilities around the rest of the state that still pose a risk of exposure to the coronavirus will have to wait a little longer to reopen. Based on the summer holiday benchmarks that health officials have used for reopening the state, it's possible more businesses could reopen ahead of Independence Day, similar to what Whitmer announced ahead of Memorial Day.

Daily Forecast

More severe weather on the way late afternoon and early evening on Wednesday as warm and muggy conditions continue.

'Cops' TV show ends 32-year run following George Floyd protests, according to reports

“Cops” is ending its 32-year run after Paramount Networks axed the long-running reality show.

The ViacomCBS-owned cable channel had removed the long-running show from its schedule in the wake of nationwide protests following the police-involved death of George Floyd on May 25, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Floyd, a bouncer who had lost his job because of the coronavirus outbreak, was seized by police after being accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store. He was pinned to the pavement for what prosecutors say was 8 minutes, 46 seconds — a number that has since become a rallying cry among protesters.