Wednesday News Hit: Whitmer sued again, toddler survives dog mauling, and MSP clock a driver going 180 mph

With her emergency powers nearing its final days, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been sued by four metro Detroit businesses and one firm out of Hillsdale alleging she violated their constitutional rights after shutting down the state. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, an array of businesses ranging from residential brokerage firms to property maintenance businesses and auto suppliers claim Whitmer's executive orders that shuttered the companies was done without due process. It also states she "has not disclosed the data or methodology" that's been used to justify the actions.

This isn't the first time Whitmer has been sued. Weeks ago following the first extension of her executive order that many perceived as one of the most restrictive in the country, four Michigan residents sued under similar grounds. Four sheriffs from the state have taken similar moves. Along with local criticism that Whitmer has deflected comes a national spotlight detailing the governor's every move as her presence as a public figure has risen.

Two weeks after her first extension, the state loosened restrictions on lawn maintenance companies and bike repair shops. On Monday, Whitmer outlined broader steps to reengage the economy. They follow a semi-similar approach to what her GOP colleagues introduced earlier that regionalizes the effort to slow COVID-19. In counties that are harder hit, heavier restrictions will remain in place.

"Essential vs. nonessential is language that happens in a crisis when you need to move quickly, defining what is absolutely life-sustaining activity," she said. "At this point, we can really start thinking about what is lowest risk to what is highest risk and what are the protocols to make everything risk-appropriate as we start to reenter."

Earlier on Tuesday, a 1-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after suffering severe wounds from a dog attack on the city's west side. Taken to Detroit Children's Hospital of Michigan in serious condition, the boy is expected to be okay. However, that may not have been the case had a family friend not intervened during the attack.

The mauling happened on Rosemont Street on the city's west side around 3 p.m. when the toddler was playing in the front yard. Then, the next-door neighbor's pit bull ran from the backyard and attacked the boy, biting his neck,

"He's energetic, a very sweet little boy," said Angelice Harris, a family friend. "It's painful so you know a child is now having to go through unnecessary pain because of the negligence of somebody else. "

Advertisement

Harris's husband Johnell saved the boy, suffering several wounds in the process. Detroit Police say the dog was chained up and it's not clear how it got loose.

Public outrage exploded in August last year when a 9-year-old girl was mauled to death by three dogs while riding her bike down an alley. The incident sparked outrage and questions over the ownership of specific breeds of dogs in the city.

If you're wondering if police are still patrolling the streets despite the nationwide lockdown we're all under, the answer is yes. In a tweet posted Tuesday night by Michigan State Police, a report showed a man had been arrested April 19 after going 180 miles per hour on I-75 - which is 110 miles over the speed limit on the highway.

Driving southbound near Sigler Road in Berlin Township, which is in Monroe County, the driver was pulled over around 11:45 p.m. The police report quoted him saying "My fault. I was speeding with another vehicle. I'm sorry."

State Police says its seen an uptick in drivers going at high speeds on the roadways during the pandemic.

Daily Forecast

After a warm Tuesday, rain will be off and on throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

Michigan Rep Justin Amash exploring 2020 run for Libertarian nomination

Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan said Tuesday that he is launching an exploratory committee for the 2020 Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination.

The Republican-turned-independent said on Twitter that the U.S. was ready for new leadership. He also posted a link to a new campaign website.