Trump, Whitmer trade shots over COVID-19 supplies

Michigan's death toll is now at 60. The state has 564 new cases bringing the total to nearly 2,900 while President Donald Trump traded barbs with Governor Gretchen Whitmer Thursday night.

Tonight on the Sean Hannity show on FOX News, Trump took a shot at Whitmer.

"She's not stepping up," Trump said. "I don't know if she knows what's going on, but all she does is sit there and blame the federal government. She doesn't get it done and we send her a lot."

Whitmer responded a short time ago in a tweet, saying:

"Hi, my name is Gretchen Whitmer, and that governor is me. I've asked repeatedly and respectfully for help. We need it. No more political attacks, just PPEs, ventilators, N95 masks, test kits. You said you stand with Michigan - prove it."

She followed up with a tweet of Vice President Mike Pence talking about working with her, adding "PS: I’m happy to work with the VP! We get along well."

Advertisement

RELATED: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer submits disaster declaration request to Pres. Trump

Whitmer's video clip shows Pence complimenting her.

"As I told Gov. Whitmer today, who is leading her state through all of this, with great energy," Pence said. "we want to partner with her. We want to partner with every governor and make sure the left hand knows what the right hand is doing, in terms of acquiring resources."



