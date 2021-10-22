Weekend road construction to watch out for in Metro Detroit - Oct 22-24

article

More construction returns this weekend with I-75 seeing lane closures north of Detroit.

The orange barrels will also be out on I-94 in Oakland and Macomb County. Here's what to watch for.

I-75:

Oakland - SB I-75, Corporate Drive to Wattles, 2 LANES OPEN, right closed, Sat 9 a.m - 3 p.m.

Oakland – NB I-75, Livernois to Wattles, 2 LANES OPEN, right closed, Sat 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Oakland - EB/WB 12 Mile ramps to NB/SB I-75, 2 ramp lanes open, left closed, Fri 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Wayne - SB I-75, McNichols to M-8/Davison, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 lanes closed, Sat and Sun 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wayne – NB/SB Oakland Ave RAMP CLOSED to I-75, Mon 5 a.m. to 11/1, 5 a.m.

I-94:

Macomb - EB I-94 at 14 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Sat 5 a.m-Mon 5 a.m.

Macomb - EB 23 Mile RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 9 a.m - 12 p.m.

Macomb – WB 23 Mile RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Wayne - EB I-94, Brush to Mt Elliot, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

Wayne - NB/SB Chene RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

Wayne - WB I-94, M-3/Gratiot to E Grand Blvd, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

Wayne - WB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to NB M-10, nightly 9 p.m. - 5 a.m., Mon 9 p.m. - Wed 5 a.m.

I-96:

Wayne - EB/WB I-96 ramps to EB M-8/Davison, 2 ramp lanes open, 1 closed, Sat 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

I-275:

Oakland - SB I-275, 9 Mile to 8 Mile, 3 lanes open, left closed, Sat-Sun 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Wayne - NB I-275, Eureka to US-12/Michigan, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Fri 7 p.m. - Sat 6 a.m.

Wayne - EB/WB Eureka at I-275, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 7 a.m. - Fri 5 p.m.

Wayne - WB Eureka RAMP CLOSED to SB I-275, Mon 9 a.m. - Fri 3 p.m.

Wayne - EB Eureka RAMP CLOSED to NB I-275, Mon 9 a.m - Fri 3 p.m.

Wayne - NB I-275 RAMP CLOSED to S Huron Rd, Mon 6 a.m. - early Nov.

Wayne - EB/WB S Huron RAMPS CLOSED to NB I-275, Mon 6 a.m. - early Nov.

Wayne - WB Will Carleton RAMP CLOSED to NB I-275, Fri 6 a.m. - early Nov.

I-696:

Macomb - EB I-696 at M-3/Gratiot, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, nightly 10 p.m. - 3 a.m., Mon-Fri.

M-1: (Woodward)

Oakland - NB M-1 at 14 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, 2 closed, Sat 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

M-3:

Macomb - NB/SB M-3, 12 Mile to Common, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Mon 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Macomb - NB/SB M-3, 11 Mile to Utica Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Fri 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

M-8: (Davison)

Wayne - WB M-8, Livernois to Oakman, 2 LANES OPEN, 1 closed intermittently, Sat 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wayne - EB M-8. I-96 to Oakman, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Sat 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wayne – EB/WB M-8 RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-75, Mon 5 a.m. to early Nov.

M-14:

Wayne – EB/WB M-14, Sheldon to I-275, 2 LANES OPEN, left lane closed, Mon 5 a.m. - Fri 6 p.m.

M-59:

Advertisement