Weekly Downtown Detroit food trucks returning this month

Food trucks return to Detroit this month as part of Downtown Street Eats.

The 2022 season kicks off May 16. Trucks will be at Cadillac Square and the Woodward Esplanade weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"The Downtown Detroit Partnership is proud to provide economic opportunities to small businesses and mobile food operators in Detroit and we are committed to showcasing and highlighting their diverse culinary concepts in our Downtown Street Eats program," said David Cowan, chief public spaces officer for the Downtown Detroit Partnership. "Food is an important part of how we celebrate our shared and unique cultural identities and the Downtown Street Eats program is an environment where businesses can thrive and express themselves while serving a broad range of visitors."

New trucks and retuning eateries will be at the parks weekly.

"I’m ready. I’m ready to meet new customers and feed people. We have the best halal soul food in town and I want the world to know. Cooking is my passion and what I was destined to do. Our two-year anniversary is in July and my plan is to continue spreading love and joy through my food. Being a part of Downtown Street Eats is an opportunity to do just that, while also helping to increase the visibility of my business and expand my customer following," said Andrea Jackson, also known as Chef Khalipha, who owns Khalipha’s Mobile Kitchen.

Her truck serves up halal beef ribs, lamb shanks, smokehouse mac & cheese, and more.

(Photo: DDP)

Demetrius Edison of The Egg Hunt, said he hopes Downtown Street Eats will help increase his truck’s visibility in the community. He will celebrate the anniversary of opening his truck in June.

"It’s always been a dream of mine to own a food truck. My dad taught me to cook, said it was a skill I needed to have. I developed a quick appreciation and passion for cooking. Seeing people smile and enjoying my food motivated me to go after my dream. I live near the downtown area and have spoken to a few of the food truck owners, who gave me some good advice about how to get started. My business partner Ron Johnson and I spent days trying to come up with a concept that was familiar and, yet, at the same time would set us apart from the others and bring something different to the mix, so that’s how we landed on breakfast-brunch," he said.

Opening week lineup:

