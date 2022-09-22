Welcome, fall: Cool and pleasant temps are here

Hello gang,

The Autumnal Equinox was at 9:03 this evening. WELCOME FALL. A much cooler pattern persists well into next week.

We are looking at a weak system crossing the Great Lakes Sunday into Monday with a few rain showers.

For the rest of Thursday night, we'll see a few clouds with diminishing winds, chilly and a low of 44.

Friday: Partly sunny, less wind but still cool with a high of 65.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and perhaps a stray sprinkle with a high of 67.

Sunday: Cloudy with a few rain showers and a high of 68.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance and a high of 65.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and still cool with a high of 63.

ENJOY,

-Luterman



