Welcome, fall: Cool and pleasant temps are here

By and David Komer online producer
Fall is here - and so are the temps

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 - Hello gang,

The Autumnal Equinox was at 9:03 this evening. WELCOME FALL. A much cooler pattern persists well into next week.  

We are looking at a weak system crossing the Great Lakes Sunday into Monday with a few rain showers.

For the rest of Thursday night, we'll see a few clouds with diminishing winds, chilly and a low of 44.

Friday:  Partly sunny, less wind but still cool with a high of 65.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and perhaps a stray sprinkle with a high of 67.

Sunday:  Cloudy with a  few rain showers and a high of 68.

Monday:  Mostly cloudy with a shower chance and a high of 65.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and still cool with a high of 63.

ENJOY,

-Luterman


 