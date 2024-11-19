The Brief The South Oakland Citizens for the Homeless (SOCH) Welcome Inn Day Center provides a place for unhoused people in the Royal Oak area to spend the day while overnight shelters are closed. The center at Starr Presbyterian Church at 13 Mile and Crooks provides food, showers, access to medical care, and more for those in need. This winter, the center opens Dec. 2, and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.



For the past two decades, the Welcome Inn has provided a place for those struggling to find stable housing space to warm up, have a hot meal, and take a shower.

As the colder weather moves in, the center in Royal Oak is prepping for another winter of helping those who need it the most.

The South Oakland Citizens for the Homeless (SOCH) Welcome Inn Day Center opens Dec. 2 at the former Starr Presbyterian Church at 13 Mile and Crooks roads.

What is the Welcome Inn?

The Welcome Inn Day Center provides shelter in the daytime.

New this year, the center will have access to the whole building after the church closed. In previous years, the Welcome Inn only had access to one floor.

After it was announced that Starr would be closing in the fall, SOCH and the Detroit Presbytery worked together to reach an agreement that would allow the nonprofit to rent the space for the next 20 years.

When the temperatures drop outside, the Welcome Inn opens its doors from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday for those in need. Transportation is available in the city of Royal Oak to help get people to the building when the overnight accommodations close for the day.

The center has resources to help 40 adults daily. It's considered a low-barrier center, meaning that adults in need will not be turned away unless they are a danger to themselves or others.

Those who visit the Welcome Inn also spend time with caseworkers who ensure their needs are met, and health care is offered to those who need it as well.

What's next for the Welcome Inn?

Rumors that the Welcome Inn will become a 24/7 shelter are untrue, the organization said. Starr is part of a network of churches in the area that take turns serving as overnight shelters in the winter, so the space is used for an overnight shelter for one week at a time when it's Starr's turn, but it doesn't provide constant accommodations.

According to SOCH, the nonprofit was recently offered a large grant from the county to offer an overnight shelter, but leadership decided to keep it as a day center.

"What we do, we do it very well," said Heather Duenas, the executive director of SOCH.

Because of this, the board decided to keep the Welcome Inn a place where those needing warmth can spend time while overnight shelters are closed during the daytime.

According to SOCH leadership, the center will continue to operate the same way it has, just with more space.

SOCH's board is also looking forward to the future now that it has more room and a guaranteed home for 20 years.

Though no concrete plans are in place, the organization is exploring how it can better assist those in need in the expanded space. SOCH said it will seek community feedback about what is most needed as it maps out future services.

How to help

The Welcome Inn is run by a mix of volunteers and paid staff, but the resources it is able to offer are dependent on how much money available.

Monetary donations are always welcome, along with donations of food to stock the Welcome Inn's pantry and make meals that are served.

Volunteers are also needed. Those wishing to help can make food at home, serve food at the center, or even spend time with those visiting.

Here's how to help:

Monetary donations

Food making sign-up

Amazon wishlist

Donations by check

Mail to:

SOCH

PO Box 1937

Royal Oak, MI 48068

Pantry donations

Drop off at the Welcome Inn Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from December through March or email heather@sochomeless.org