Welcome the world: Junior League World Series underway in Taylor

The Junior League Baseball World Series underway in Taylor - on Monday - a re-match. Michigan taking on Hawaii - the two teams met two years ago in the Little League World Series semifinal in Williamsport - where Taylor won - 2 to 1.

"We've got obviously a lot of support and I'm just happy to be playing on this field like we've been playing for all season," said Jakob Furkas.

"I'm excited to be here back in Taylor, Michigan - excited to see the guys again from 2021 and maybe play them again - get a rematch," said Zack Bagoyo.

The players are ready - excited to see each other again on- and off the field. This time around the two teams meet as the world is watching Maui and the deadly wildfires there. This Oahu team held up signs - holding them in their hearts.

"The boys have a lot of friends that play for the Maui team," said player mom Tanya Uyehara. "It's really devastating for the community and we just want to represent Hawaii and just give a little hope back to our state."

"Our hearts and our thoughts and our love goes out to all of them who are suffering, and hopefully it's a speedy recovery and just get back on their feet," said Kevin Bagoyo, coach of the Hawaii team.

The baseball team from Hawaii takes a moment of silence.

Hawaii is just one of many teams from around the world there - including China, Australia, Curacao, Puerto Rico. All of it possible - because of the hundreds of volunteers who make it happen.

From the man from Grand Rapids who has been cleaning their bases for 20 years to the grounds crew - everyone is a volunteer.

"It's unbelievable the amount of volunteers that hold this together - they are definitely the glue," said Coach Guido Ulin.

"We've got all unpaid volunteers that make this happen every year and it's something that we honestly look forward to," said Dan Bzura, Junior League World Series. "And to give these men and women the opportunity to experience really an event of a lifetime - we're happy to do it."

All of it putting Taylor on the world stage - building friendships - building baseball programs around the world.

"We build that relationship long-term and we help navigate a different country - not just the language - the culture - what the kids need - what they see and all that," said Freddy Moreno, a JLWS translator. "So it's a very fulfilling experience for all of us over here."

An amazing experience for everyone involved - including the only girl playing in the tournament - from the Latin American team from the tiny Caribbean island of Curacao.

"It's amazing - it's my first time here - it's always been my dream so I'm really happy that I'm here," said Akeelah Rojer.

For fans and organizers alike - happy to have this Taylor tradition back once again.

Michigan beat Hawaii 3-1 as teams from around the world will be playing all week.

For more on the Junior League World Series, check out the website HERE.



