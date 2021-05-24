West Bloomfield doctor accused of writing prescriptions without license

A doctor from West Bloomfield is facing charges after he allegedly wrote prescriptions when he didn't have a license to do so, Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Dr. Namir Zukkoor, 71, is charged with conducting a criminal enterprise, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of false pretenses $1,000 to $20,000, operating a pharmacy without a license, and insurance fraud.

According to Nessel, Zukkoor’s business, VCC Services, PLLC, drug control license to dispense prescription drugs nor a controlled substance license to distribute drugs on schedules two through five, but he was still doing so.

He is also accused of billing insurance companies for services he was not legally authorized to provide.

Zukkoor was not found to be a flight risk and was given a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. Conditions of his bond include surrendering his passport, he cannot travel without prior court approval, and he cannot dispense prescriptions or controlled substances.

He is due back in court June 2.