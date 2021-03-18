2 charged after allegedly illegally dispensing $1.2 worth of opioids from Metro Detroit pharmacies

article

A Metro Detroit pharmacist and pharmacy technician are charged with conspiracy to illegally distribute prescription drugs, authorities announced Thursday.

Pharmacist Cosmos George, 46, of Southfield, and pharmacy technician Tarielle Dixon, 33, of Detroit, were charged in connection with the $1.2 million conspiracy.

George worked at Village Script East Pharmacy in Dearborn and Dixon worked at Nottingham Pharmacy in Detroit.

According to an indictment, between September 2017 through June 2020 the pair conspired with others to dispense a large number of prescription drugs for fictitious patients who did not need the drugs. This included highly addictive opioids, including oxycodone and oxymorphone, officials said.

The pharmacies are accused of dispensing more than 41,995 dosage units of Schedule II opioid prescriptions. The street value for these drugs is more than $1.2 million, officials said.

If convicted of the charges, George and Dixon face a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.