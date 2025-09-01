West Bloomfield man dies in drowning at Walnut Lake

The Brief A 62-year-old West Bloomfield man drowned Sunday at Walnut Lake. He was identified as Steven J. Sweeney and was not wearing life jacket.



A 62-year-old West Bloomfield man died in a drowning Sunday at Walnut Lake.

The backstory:

The victim has been identified as Steven J. Sweeney. Investigators say he was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

At 6 p.m. the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team responded to help West Bloomfield Fire with a reported drowning.

Bystanders saw a man floating face down in the water, calling 911. Several citizens jumped into the water and pulled Sweeney out. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office has taken custody of the victim, and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the official cause of death. The incident remains under active investigation

