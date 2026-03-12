No kids, no staff injured in Temple Israel attack in West Bloomfield

The Brief A gunman crashed his vehicle into the Temple Israel in West Bloomfield The gunman is dead, and synagogue staff and children inside were not injured. One security guard was knocked unconscious by the vehicle that crashed inside and is expected to recover.



A dramatic attack on the Temple Israel synagogue could have been far worse Wednesday, according to Oakland County sheriff.

What we know:

There were no injuries to anyone inside the temple, located on Walnut Lake Road, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

"No, kids, this is the important thing, no kids or no staff was injured whatsoever," he said. "Okay, so we have no victims other than one of the lead security people, was hit by the car and was taken to the hospital for treatment."

A security person was knocked unconscious by the vehicle, he said. That guard is expected to be fine.

The vehicle was driven through the doors in the attack. Multiple sources have indicated that the suspect had a rifle with him, but Bouchard would not confirm that.

A fire broke out at inside the temple, but it is unclear if the vehicle caught fire or if there may have been devices brought by the gunman.

"A car came to the facility, breached the facility by driving into it, was engaged by security. We believe there is one individual deceased in the vehicle," Bouchard said. "It's been complicated because there was some, fire, to say the least, with that vehicle, we believe that individual is deceased."

It is unclear if the suspect was killed in a shooting or from the vehicle's fire.

Bouchard said the families are being reunified at a site nearby.

The sheriff added that everything worked as it should, and credited the security and police response.

"Something ignited in the vehicle. That's a work in progress. We're going through an abundance of caution clearing the vehicle for IEDs or any explosives. We've got a significant number of bomb dogs on site, bomb techs on site, and all of that is going to be done to check," he said. "We have deployed resources all across the country just in case, out of an abundance of caution, but there may be a secondary site, but we don't have any information at this time to believe that.

"So we want people to take a breath. No was hurt. We're on top of it. The chief and his team got here fast. Everything that was supposed to happen happened. Security did their job and then the responders did theirs."

It is the second attack on a house of worship in recent months with the mass shooting taking place at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in September.