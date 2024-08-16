The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is reporting Michigan’s first case of West Nile virus for 2024 in a domestic animal.

The case occurred in a three-year-old horse from Eaton County. The Percheron colt was not vaccinated against the disease.

Symptoms first appeared in July when the horse became ill and showed muscle twitches and a lack of coordination. Further testing revealed the horse had contracted West Nile.

"The key to protecting any domestic animal species from WNV or other mosquito-borne diseases is to safeguard them from mosquitoes and work with your veterinarian to vaccinate as appropriate," said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland, DVM, MS, DACVPM.

This detection highlights the importance for Michiganders to continue taking precautions to protect their animals and themselves from mosquito bites. This year in Michigan, West Nile has been detected in 49 mosquito pools, 19 wild birds, and one person.

Even though West Nile virus typically circulates between birds and mosquitoes, mosquitoes can also transmit the disease to people and other animals, especially horses. In Michigan, the disease is usually seen during the early summer and into the early fall.

Mosquito-borne diseases, like WNV, don't spread from infected individual to another.

To prevent the occurrence of mosquito-borne diseases in horses and other animals, owners can:

Talk to a veterinarian about vaccinating horses against WNV, Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), and other mosquito-borne diseases.

Eliminate standing water—i.e., fill in puddles, repair eaves, and change the water in buckets and bowls at least once a day.

Place livestock in a barn under fans (as mosquitoes are not strong flyers) and pets inside the home during peak mosquito activity from dusk to dawn.

Use an insect repellant on animals approved for the species.

Contact a veterinarian if an animal shows signs of illness.

Michiganders can stay healthy by using these strategies to protect themselves and their families:

Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-approved products to exposed skin or clothing. Always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.

Wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.

Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.

Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires, and other water-holding containers where mosquitoes can lay eggs.

For more information about WNV, visit www.michigan.gov/WNV.