West Nile Virus reported in Macomb County for first time in 2024

The Macomb County health department is reminding all residents to take precautions after West Nile Virus was recently detected for the first time this summer.

West Nile is a mosquito-borne illness typically transmitted to humans through an infected mosquito.

The virus was found in two samplings of mosquitoes gathered in Macomb County. So far, there have been no confirmed human cases of West Nile, but the Macomb County Health Department urges people to take protective measures throughout the remaining weeks of summer into early fall.

"This discovery by our surveillance team is important because it lets us know that this season’s mosquitoes are now carrying the virus – which could spread to humans," said Andrew Cox, director/health officer of Macomb County Health and Community Services. "We encourage everyone to take steps to prevent mosquito bites to the greatest extent possible."

Mosquito bite prevention methods:

Use an insect repellent that contains DEET or picaridin on clothing and exposed skin. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends the use of oil of lemon eucalyptus as a more natural repellent. Manufacturer’s directions should be closely followed when using these products.

Mosquitoes are most active from dusk to dawn. Residents should limit outdoor activities and wear pants and long sleeves, along with using repellent during these hours.

People who work in outdoor occupations or like to spend time outdoors are also at increased risk for WNV infection from mosquito bites.

Areas of standing water, such as buckets, flowerpots, barrels, and children’s pools should be kept empty when not used to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs. Change the water regularly in pet dishes and bird baths and keep gutters free of standing water.

Window and door screens should be in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from entering homes and buildings.

More information can be found at the Macomb County website under the Health Department tab.