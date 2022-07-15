Westbound I-94 closed at Livernois as police search for week-old shell casing

article

Drivers heading through Detroit Friday morning were met with a standstill as Michigan State Police shut down I-94 at Livernois to search for a shell casing.

MDOT announced on Twitter that westbound I-94 was closed around 10: 15 a.m. Roughly 15 minutes later, MSP also tweeted about the road closure and offered more details.

According to MSP, the interstate is closed so officers can search for a shell casing for a shooting that happened on the freeway last week.

There is no timetable on the closure. We'll update this story when the interstate is reopened.