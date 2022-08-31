Westland couple hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

For many homeowners without power in Metro Detroit, a generator can be a life-saver.

But one Westland couple found out improperly storing a generator can have dangerous consequences. They had their generator on, but it was too close to the home.

"They did put it outside but too close to the house and it ultimately exhausted Into the windows and doors causing the CO levels to rise in the house," said Westland Fire Chief Darrell Stamper.

Emergency services moved the people out of the home, where they immediately felt better. They were later taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Hundreds of thousands of residents lost power after Monday's severe weather in Southeast Michigan, which means external power units became a common sight in the region. It's not surprising due to power losses appearing every year.

Power loss can become a headache for many with full refrigerators and freezers that now risk losing hundreds of dollars in food.

"People have to do things with their belongings, their food, the things that are perishable," said Colleen Stepien, who lost power Monday.

A generator fire recently torched a van and burned a house due to its electrical wiring.

Broaddus has been through the power outage game before. He used about four gallons of gas on Tuesday keeping his house powered.

"You got to get them outside of the house, away from the garage and then shut the door if you can," he said. "You don’t need the fumes coming in on you."

Experts say the best distance for a generator is between 5-20 feet away from the home with the exhaust pointed away from windows and doors. They should also be elevated to keep from mixing with water - a combination that poses its own set of dangers.