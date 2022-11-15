Westland man accused of trying to support ISIS for years

A United States national is accused of trying to provide support to ISIS for years.

According to federal authorities, Aws Mohammed Naser, 34, formerly of Westland, tried to help the organization between late 2011 and October 2017.

He knew that ISIS was a terror organization when he attempted to provide it with personnel, including himself, and services, authorities said.

Naser is facing charges for his alleged involvement, as well as for being a felon in possession of a destructive device. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for attempting to support ISIS and up to 15 years in prison for possessing the destructive device.

"Today’s indictment serves to remind others what can happen if they attempt to provide assistance to a foreign terrorist organization," said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. "The FBI will make every effort to protect Americans at home and abroad and to bring other like-minded criminals to justice."