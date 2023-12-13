Westland man hit, killed while crossing Ford Road in Canton

article

A man trying to cross Ford Road in Canton died after he was hit by two vehicles, police said.

The 33-year-old Westland man was attempting to cross the road near Haggerty around 5 a.m. Police say he was not in a crosswalk when he was hit by two vehicles headed west.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors. An investigation is ongoing.