Westland man hit, killed while crossing Ford Road in Canton
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man trying to cross Ford Road in Canton died after he was hit by two vehicles, police said.
The 33-year-old Westland man was attempting to cross the road near Haggerty around 5 a.m. Police say he was not in a crosswalk when he was hit by two vehicles headed west.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors. An investigation is ongoing.