Westland man taken by rip current goes missing off Cape Canaveral, FL

A Westland man has vanished while swimming off Cape Canaveral. As crews continue the search the man's family isn't giving up hope that he's still alive.

"They started screaming that they're drowning and I started to go back but the waves were so strong they were pushing me back," said Kayla Jones, the man's daughter.

Kayla Jones' dad and cousin were caught in a rip current in the ocean - a beach near Cape Canaveral, Florida on their last day, of a big family vacation.

"All I can remember is, a wave coming in, and then I didn't feel the ground under my feet anymore," said Quincy Rich.

Rich was standing next to his uncle, 50-year-old Keith Jones from Westland at the time.

"I did hear my dad scream out for help but then I didn't hear anything," said Kayla.

Quincy doesn't really know how he got out of the rip current - it is when the waves create an intense pull away from the beach.

"I really had to fight my way back to my mom, because she could have lost a son and a brother. And I couldn't let that happen," Rich said.

In three days of searching by air, even divers went in - but no sign of Jones.

Rip currents are bad in that part of Florida right now and some vacationers don't realize their power. Rip currents claim the life of about 100 people a year in the US.

"I can't wait to hug him and tell him that I love him," Kayla said. "I bought him this necklace because he was swimming with the fishes. I know I know I'm going to see him again."

The family is staying down to help with the search - and it's adding up. a Go Fund Me page has been set up for them - you can find the link HERE.