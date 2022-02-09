Westland mental hospital worker recovering after being stabbed by patient

article

A patient at a Detroit-area mental hospital was restrained by staff after he allegedly attacked a worker with a metal object.

The individual, who was housed at the Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital, allegedly stabbed the employee in the neck and shoulder area midday Tuesday.

The Detroit Regional Communications Center was contacted around 1:55 p.m. following reports of the assault, Michigan State Police tweeted early Feb. 9.

According to police, the patient had retrieved the metal piece from the drop ceiling in his room before concealing it in his waist band. The individual then approached a staff member in the hallway and attacked him.

The suspect was eventually restrained by other patients and staff. The wounded employee was taken to a local hospital by Westland Rescue.

The injuries were not life-threatening, police say.

An investigation report is pending and will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor.