Westland parents charged after 5-year-old shoots and kills self with gun

Two Westland parents are being charged after their 5-year-old son shot and killed himself with a gun that was unsecured inside their home.

Westland Police said they were called to Corewell Wayne Hospital last Thursday around 8:40 p.m. to a report of a 5-year-old who had been shot. Officers learned the shooting happened at the child's home on Alamo Court and was self-inflicted after he found the gun unsecured in the home.

The little boy died from his injuries.

Police arrested his parents, identified by police as Heather LeBlanc, 29, and Timithy Gravel, 32.

Both were arraigned on charges of violating Michigan's safe gun storage laws. Gravel was given a $50,000 cash/surety bond while LeBlanc was given $25,000 cash/surety bond.

They're both due back in court next Thursday, Nov. 21, with a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 27.

Both could face up to 15 years in prison.

What are Michigan's safe storage gun laws

Under Michigan law, all Michigan gun owners with children in the home must securely lock away their firearms – with a cable lock or in a gun safe.

The law was signed into place by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in April 2023 and went into effect on Feb. 13.

Under the legislation, gun owners must also safely store their guns in instances where children are visiting their home.

Should a child manage to access a firearm, the gun's owner might be subject to a misdemeanor charge, which could entail penalties of up to $500 and a maximum of 93 days in jail.

If a child does get access to a gun, there are varying punishments for the owner depending on the outcome:

If the minor possesses or exhibits the firearm in a public place or possesses or exhibits the firearm in the presence of another person in a careless, reckless or threatening manner: a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for up to 93 days or a fine of up to $500, or both.

If the minor discharges the firearm and injures themselves or another individual: a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to five years or a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

If the minor discharges the firearm and inflicts serious impairment of a body function on themselves or another individual: a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine of up to $7,500, or both.

If the minor discharges the firearm and inflicts death on themselves or another individual: a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 15 years or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

How to get a free gun lock

Gun locks are completely free in Michigan at your closest health department office.

"Gun violence has been increasing in Michigan and across the United States," said the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Elizabeth Hertel, in April.

Michigan State Police's 2024 fiscal year budget included the expense of the gun locks, which amounted to $500,000.