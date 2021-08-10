Westland police seek man who stole power tools from Ace Hardware

article

Police are asking for help identifying a man whole stole a "large quantity" of power tools from a Westland Ace Hardware store earlier this summer.

The man stole the tools from the store at 132 S. Merriman Rd. around 11:45 a.m. June 28.

Police said the thief is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs about 350 pounds. He has short, dark-colored hair and was wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, and a black facemask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-467-7956.